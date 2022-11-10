Watch Now
Palm Beach County public schools to reopen Friday

WPTV
The School District of Palm Beach County's headquarters near West Palm Beach during the 2021/22 academic year.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 12:19:43-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County public schools will reopen Friday in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, district officials said Thursday.

"After carefully reviewing all campuses and District buildings, Palm Beach County School District will reopen tomorrow, Friday 11, 2022," the school district posted on social media.

In addition to classes, all aftercare programs, after-school extracurricular activities, and middle and high school athletic practices and conditioning sessions will resume on Friday.

However, athletic competitions for middle and high schools will not resume until Monday.

Superintendent Mike Burke said the district did not sustain any significant damage, and minor repairs and cleanup are expected to be completed Thursday.

The two days the district was closed this week will not need to be made up later in the year, Burke said.

School districts in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties are closed Friday for Veterans Day.

The Okeechobee County School District was scheduled to have school Friday. However, the district has not yet made an official announcement about whether classes will resume following Hurricane Nicole.

