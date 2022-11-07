Be prepared, but don't panic, Palm Beach County leaders tell residents ahead of Nicole

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County leaders had a shared message to residents Monday ahead of a potential threat from Subtropical Storm Nicole – be prepared, but don't panic.

"I just want the residents to know that they need to be monitoring the situation," Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth said during a news conference with other county leaders and elected officials. "It's a situation where we're going to be watching the storm. If you're a new resident, then this is new to you, obviously. You're going to be a little bit concerned about hearing that there's a subtropical storm out there. But this is not something to be terribly concerned about because we're built for this."

Weinroth's message was that "new residents and our seasonal residents should be taking proactive measures to prepare but not panic."

Superintendent Mike Burke said Palm Beach County schools will be closed Tuesday because of Election Day, but district officials were monitoring the forecast before making a determination about the rest of the week.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link encouraged residents who haven't yet voted to make sure that they do so come Tuesday.

"The weather should be good enough for everybody to get out and vote," she said.