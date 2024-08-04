'Nice and convenient:' Fort Pierce offers free sand distribution sites ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce offered free sand distribution sites on Saturday to help residents prepare for Tropical Storm Debby.

Sites were located at Pioneer Park, Dreamland Park, Jaycee Park and Little Jim Bait and Tackle. City officials asked residents to bring their own shovel and bags. The sites will remain open during park hours.

Gene Cochran from Fort Pierce spent the afternoon at the Jaycee Park location filling his bags with sand.

“It’s nice and convenient,” said Cochran. “When the big storms came in ’04, we really needed this, and we didn’t have it then. So, it’s a nice addition for a little more protection.”

But the bags of sand he made on Saturday evening, weren’t for Tropical Storm Debby. He said he’s prepping for the next storm.

“We’re just getting ready now, trying to get things ready for ahead of time,” said Cochran.

John Contino, from Vero Beach, was also at Jaycee Park with friends and co-workers for a picnic. Like Cochran, the storm doesn’t have him worried.

“We’re prepared for this stuff,” said Contino. “We stay ready, so we don’t have to get ready.”