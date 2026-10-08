Isaias: The first Hurricane of the season has formed in the Gulf.

Isaias update: We have our first hurricane of the season. Hurricane hunters found 75mph winds on their reconnaissance flight, so the storm has been upgraded to a hurricane. It is forecast to continue to strengthen to a cat 2 at 110mph then weaken some at landfall, but maintain hurricane strength. Hurricane warnings are now up for the Florida Panhandle and Alabama. Landfall is expected Friday night. They will see big impacts with this storm with hurricane force winds, flooding rains, storm surge and a tornado threat to the east of the storm. This storm will not have any major impacts so south Florida, just a bit breezier over the weekend as the southeast winds pick up.

Latest National Hurricane Center info

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Some college football games maybe impacted by the storm on Saturday as it moves up through Alabama and Georgia.