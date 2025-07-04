Increasing chanced for tropical development off the northeast Florida coast

In the Tropics, low pressure has formed along a stalled frontal boundary over the northern part of the state. The NHC has a 60% chance for tropical development either late today or over the weekend. Hurricane hunters will fly out there later Friday to see if it is becoming more organized. Models continue to keep it a brief, weak system, pulling it into the Carolinas Saturday night. Since it's pulling north away from our state, any impacts to our area will be minimal. In fact our rain chances will decrease early next week as the tropical moisture moves north and some slightly drier air moves in.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

We will go back to our normal rain chances this time of year next week.