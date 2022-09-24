Most of Florida remains in cone as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens slightly

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian strengthened slightly early Saturday while it continues to move over the central Caribbean Sea.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian was packing winds of 45 mph and moving west at 14 mph as of 5 a.m.

Although the forecast cone has shifted slightly farther west, almost all of Florida's peninsula remained in the cone Saturday, and WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist John Gerard said there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the storm's eventual track.

Ian is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and become a Category 3 hurricane.

The latest models show a hurricane could come ashore on the west coast of Florida, just north of Fort Myers, early Wednesday with winds of 115 mph.