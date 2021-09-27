Hurricane Sam moving slowly as Category 4 storm, 2 waves with high chance of development

Sam is a Category 4 hurricane spinning around 900 miles ENE of the Northern Leeward Islands and is starting to make its trek north. This system could have some impacts for parts of Bermuda by the weekend, but staying away from the U.S.

An area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Peter have a medium chance of development over the next 2-5 days. Even if it does redevelop it should stay away from us.

Two waves moving across the Atlantic have a high chance of development and a Tropical Depression could form by the middle of the week. These waves could bring more moisture into the area by next week, but still a ways out.