Hurricane Sam forms, expected to reach major hurricane strength over the weekend

After rapid intensification, Sam has become a hurricane. The rapid strengthening will continue and it is now forecast to become a 130 mph category 4 over the weekend.

Sam is located 1,470 miles to the east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing winds of 75 mph, and was moving toward the west at 15 mph as of Friday morning.

So far models recurve it east of the Bahamas.

Sam is the 18th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

The wave behind Sane has a medium chance to develop. Another area near Bermuda has a low chance to develop.

The remains of Odette have one more day to become tropical again before conditions are unfavorable.