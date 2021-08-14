Watch
Tropical Storm Grace forms as Tropical Depression Fred shifts father west

As Fred brings rain to South Florida, Grace expected to take similar track
WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva has the latest forecasts for Tropical Depression Fred and Tropical Storm Grace, which could impact South Florida.
Tropical Storm Grace track 5 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021
Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 06:04:51-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Tropical Depression Fred continued on a path into the Gulf of Mexico, Grace became a tropical storm early Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean and could follow a similar track.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Grace was moving west at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Grace is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands by Saturday night, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Sunday and then the Dominican Republic by Monday.

The storm is expected to weaken early next week as it interacts with the Greater Antilles.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

South Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty, but any impact, if any, wouldn't be felt until mid-week.

"We're not expecting it to get considerably stronger," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

Villanueva said most of the computer models keep Grace to the south of Florida.

Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties until 8 p.m. Sunday as Fred passes to the west of Florida's peninsula.

Tropical Depression Fred 5 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021

A tornado or two may be possible Saturday afternoon in South Florida.

Fred is forecast to make landfall in the Pensacola area on Monday.

