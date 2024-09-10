Francine strengthens into a hurricane as Louisiana residents prepare for landfall

Francine has strengthened into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and is advancing toward Louisiana.

WPTV Hurricane Francine NHC 8 p.m. update Sept. 10, 2024

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday night that Francine powered up its maximum sustained winds to 75 mph and gained hurricane status about 350 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana.

A hurricane warning is in effect along the Louisiana coast from the border with Texas eastward to Grand Isle, about 50 miles south of New Orleans. Storm surge warnings also are in effect in Texas and Louisiana.

Francine is the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Evacuation orders have been issued in some coastal Louisiana communities and residents have begun filling sandbags in preparation for heavy rains and widespread flooding.

