Eye on the tropics: Wave has increasing chances for tropical development

We are watching a tropical wave about half way across the tropical Atlantic. It will remain disorganized over the weekend but by early next week, it will move into a more favorable environment where it could strengthen into our next named storm (Ernesto).

Most of the models show development, however it is too early to tell what any potential impacts to any areas may be. We should know more once it develops.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

From the NHC: Near the Lesser and Greater Antilles: Shower activity associated with a tropical wave located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has become a little better organized since yesterday. Slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

Conditions are expected to become more conducive for development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week while the system approaches and then moves near or over the Lesser Antilles. The system is forecast to continue moving generally west-northwestward and could approach portions of the Greater Antilles by the middle part of next week.* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.