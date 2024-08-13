Ernesto to bash Virgin Islands

Tropical Storm Ernesto is working its way across the leeward islands.

Winds are over 40 miles an hour and it's moving to the west pretty quickly, at roughly 25 miles an hour.

It is expected to make a run towards Puerto Rico as we head into tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Watches are in place from the Virgin Islands through Puerto Rico.

Once it pulls away from Puerto Rico and starts to turn to the north, that's when it's expected to increase in intensity.

By then it's a category 1 hurricane.

Then it will start to turn more to the northeast and eventually make a push up towards Bermuda.

Likely as a category 2 hurricane with winds of over 100 miles an hour.

Even though it's going to stay several hundred miles to the east of South Florida, it will help to increase our swells as we head towards this upcoming weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

