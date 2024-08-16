Watch Now
Ernesto eying Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto will push across Bermuda on this weekend bringing a high risk of dangerous rip currents to our local beaches.

Ernesto is located about 800 miles NE of our area, moving to the NE at 14 mph with 100 mph winds and a pressure of 968 MB. Currently a Category 2 Hurricane.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda. Hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within roughly 24 hours.

A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant flooding for Bermuda as well as rainfall amounts up to 12"

The storm pulls away from Bermuda by Saturday night, heading into the north Atlantic.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

