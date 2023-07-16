Don downgraded to subtropical depression

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Don, the fourth named storm of the season, was downgraded to a depression Sunday as it was losing organization.

In the 11 a.m. EDT update from the National Hurricane Center, Don was downgraded from a subtropical storm with winds of 35 mph. Since Saturday, winds were 40 mph.

Don was 1140 miles west of the Azores, moving east-northwest at 8 mph

"Little change in strength is forecast, and Don could become a remnant low pressure area within the next couple of days," the NHC said in the advisory.