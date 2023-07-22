Don intensifies into first hurricane in Atlantic this season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Don on Saturday barely became the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean as it enters cooler waters.

In its 5 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Don's maximum sustained gusts were 74 mph, moving northward at 5 mph, about 480 miles from Cape Race, Newfoundland. A storm becomes a hurricane at 74 mph.

Six hours earlier Don's maximum sustained winds were 65 mph.

The previous named storms were tropical: Arlene, Bret, Cindy.

Don became a post-tropical storm on July 14, dropped to a subtropical depression two days later on Sunday, a tropical depression Monday and a tropical storm on Tuesday.

"Today's strengthening was the result of the storm passing over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, however it will move north of those warmer waters later this evening, and Don has likely peaked in intensity," the National Hurricane Center's Daniel Brown said. " Weakening should begin overnight, with a faster rate of weakening expected Sunday through Monday as Don moves over even colder waters and the vertical wind shear increases. The cyclone is expected to become post-tropical by Sunday night, and dissipate by Monday night or early Tuesday."

No coastal watches or warnings in effect.

A tropical disturbance roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a 40% chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours and 60% through seven days.