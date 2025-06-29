Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Can the tropics affect your holiday weekend?

A low-pressure system may develop along the remnant front as we near next weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a frontal boundary that is lingering through North Florida and the panhandle.

A low-pressure system has the potential to develop along the remnant front as we near next weekend. The potential low pressure will contribute to increasing rain chances by the end of the upcoming week.

SAHARAN DUST

The Saharan dust will still be lingering around, but not to the extent and amount of this weekend. The dust could limit tropical characteristics in the low-pressure system; however, it will still be a rainmaker for us.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor the progress of this system if it develops any tropical or subtropical characteristics.

TROPICAL TRACK

Tropical Depression Two will move into the Gulf Coast of Mexico and bring heavy rain and near-tropical storm force wind gusts. Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the Gulf Coast of Mexico. We will monitor if this does become Tropical Storm Barry.

