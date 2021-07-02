All of South Florida in Tropical Storm Elsa's cone of uncertainty

All of South Florida and the Treasure Coast remain in Tropical Storm Elsa's cone of uncertainty on Friday morning, and we could feel effects from the system early next week.

As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has winds of 60 MPH and is racing to the west-northwest.

Elsa is still on track to move over Barbados today, then move into the Caribbean Sea by this evening.

Over the weekend, it's expected to near Hispaniola (interaction with mountains could weaken the storm) and move over Cuba by Sunday.

"It's one to watch the next few days," WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said. "If it does have an impact [on South Florida], winds would pick up Monday night. They would peak on Tuesday. And I would expect tropical storm conditions on the current track."

There's still uncertainty, in the track, intensity and timing of it all as the storm nears Florida.

The Euro Model is still showing the storm interacting with land over the weekend and weakening as it curves up towards the Bahamas, the GFS continues to track a westward path into the Gulf intensifying by next Tues-Wed.

State and county emergency officials said they're monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa and how it may impact the painstaking search-and-rescue mission at a collapsed condominium building in Surfside.

