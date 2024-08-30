Activity in the Tropics: Two areas to watch for development over the next week

The latest 8 p.m. outlook update from the National Hurricane Center highlights two tropical waves in the Atlantic with the possibility for development over the next week.

The first one in the middle of the tropical Atlantic, about halfway across, has a medium chance to develop and strengthen into a tropical system over the next seven days.

The chances have been increasing. It poses no threat to land through the holiday weekend.

Models show it approaching the windward islands around Tuesday of next week then crossing into the Caribbean most of next week, possibly strengthening by next weekend when it's near Jamaica. After that it is too soon to tell where it will go but early model runs put it in the Gulf of Mexico in about 10 days.

The wave behind it looks impressive on the satellite, and will generally track westward over the next couple weeks.

The NHC is giving it a low chance at the moment, as it's still quite a ways away.