500 people rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby dumped heavy rains in Sarasota and Manatee Counties that caused flooding in many neighborhoods.

Sarasota County Fire Department says they responded to 495 total calls for service since 8 p.m. Sunday.

The widescale flooding has prompted an evacuation center for those impacted by Tropical Storm Debby in Sarasota County to open at 5 p.m. Monday at Sarasota Technical College. The center offered transportation for those needing assistance by calling 311.

Opening the shelter comes as water rescues are ongoing across Sarasota and Manatee Counties after Debby dumped more than 16 inches of rain in the area.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office said Debby dumped a record 9.52" of rain in the county on Sunday alone. With that much rain and flooding, the Sarasota Sheriff's Office asked residents to "please stay off the roads."

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue

In the Pinecraft area of Sarasota entire neighborhoods along the Phillipi Creek were underwater as crews rescued more than 500 people Monday.

Kayakers in flood waters in Pinecraft area

As of Monday morning, a total of 35 water rescues have been conducted in Manatee County, resulting in 186 people being safely brought to higher ground.

Another shelter was opened at Virgil Mills Elementary to add to the two previously opened prior to the storm’s arrival.

Manatee County's 311 Call Center received over 1,400 calls in a 24-hour span. Since midnight Monday, an additional 782 emergency calls and 900 non-emergency calls came into the Emergency Call Center.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office released photos of major flooding in the area on their Facebook page.

To search for closed roads in Manatee County, click here.

Flood Safety Tips:



Never walk or drive through floodwaters. It's impossible to determine the depth of water, the condition of the road beneath, or any hazards present.

It's impossible to determine the depth of water, the condition of the road beneath, or any hazards present. Turn around, don’t drown. More than 50% of all flood-related fatalities involve vehicles.

More than 50% of all flood-related fatalities involve vehicles. Residents in flooded areas should limit contact with accumulated surface waters, as these waters may be contaminated with untreated sewage, animal waste, decomposing plants and animals, and unknown chemicals from manufacturing plants, transportation activities, and agricultural or lawn applications.

Here's a partial list of the roads closed in Sarasota County.

Lakewood Rance Blvd from SR 70 to University Parkway

Pinebrook Rd at Edmundson Rd

River Rd at Center Rd

McIntosh Rd south of King Richard

Beneva Rd south of Legacy Trail

McIntosh Rd at Bahia Vista St

Clark Rd at Beneva Rd

Clark Rd at Vamo Rd

Beneva Rd between Clark and 41

Fruitville east of I-75 to Oakford

Myrtle Ave at Tuttle Ave

Bee Ridge at Honore Ave

Center Gate Blvd at Wilkinson Rd

Swift Rd at Wilkinson Rd

Proctor Rd at Honore Ave

Bee Ridge Rd at Center Gate Blvd

Tuttle Ave at Southgate Circle

Northgate Blvd

Siesta Key

Tuttle Ave at Bahia Vista St

Proctor Rd at Suncoast Technical School

The City of Bradenton said these roads were closed:

Riverview Blvd: 19th-26th St. W.

51st St W: 9th-18th Ave. W.

9th St. W.: 9th-17th Ave. W.

MLK Ave. W.: 14th-18th St. W.

Virginia Dr.: Manatee Ave-9th Ave. W.

Riverside Dr. E.: 2nd-6th St. E. and 9th St. E.-2nd Ave. E.

Riverfront Blvd. near the skate park

27th St. E.: Manatee Ave.-7th Ave. E.

21st St. E.: 9th-11th Ave. E.

1800-1900 block 2nd Ave. E.

1100-1200 block of 19th Ave. W.

1800-1900 block of 7th St. E.

500-800 block of 18th Ave. W.

500-700 block of 26th Ave. W.

500 block of 25th Ave. W.

2100-2200 of 22nd St. W.

1800-2100 block of 20th Ave. W.

3rd Ave. E. from 10th St. E. to 10th Street Ct. E.

Perico Bay entrance

300 Pension to Dunworken Lane

27th Street East from Oak Street to Ponce De Leon

13th Avenue East and 25th Street East

1800 to 1900 2nd Avenue East

2900 9th Avenue East

Seminole Drive from 27th Street East to Braden Castle Drive

15th Street East and 10th Avenue East

13th Avenue East and 14th Street East

St. George between 18th Street East and 21st Street East

The City of Venice said the following roads are closed due to flooding:



Harbor Dr. heading to Caspersen Beach

Golden Beach Blvd. from Everglades to Villas Dr.

Villas Dr. from Golden Beach Blvd. to Hibiscus, Gardenia, Flamingo drives

Park Blvd.

The Esplanade

Tarpon Center Dr.

Gene Green Rd.

Parkdale Dr.

Pinebrook Rd.