500 people rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby dumped heavy rains in Sarasota and Manatee Counties that caused flooding in many neighborhoods.
Sarasota County Fire Department says they responded to 495 total calls for service since 8 p.m. Sunday.
The widescale flooding has prompted an evacuation center for those impacted by Tropical Storm Debby in Sarasota County to open at 5 p.m. Monday at Sarasota Technical College. The center offered transportation for those needing assistance by calling 311.
Opening the shelter comes as water rescues are ongoing across Sarasota and Manatee Counties after Debby dumped more than 16 inches of rain in the area.
The Sarasota Sheriff's Office said Debby dumped a record 9.52" of rain in the county on Sunday alone. With that much rain and flooding, the Sarasota Sheriff's Office asked residents to "please stay off the roads."
In the Pinecraft area of Sarasota entire neighborhoods along the Phillipi Creek were underwater as crews rescued more than 500 people Monday.
As of Monday morning, a total of 35 water rescues have been conducted in Manatee County, resulting in 186 people being safely brought to higher ground.
Another shelter was opened at Virgil Mills Elementary to add to the two previously opened prior to the storm’s arrival.
Manatee County's 311 Call Center received over 1,400 calls in a 24-hour span. Since midnight Monday, an additional 782 emergency calls and 900 non-emergency calls came into the Emergency Call Center.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office released photos of major flooding in the area on their Facebook page.
To search for closed roads in Manatee County, click here.
Flood Safety Tips:
- Never walk or drive through floodwaters. It's impossible to determine the depth of water, the condition of the road beneath, or any hazards present.
- Turn around, don’t drown. More than 50% of all flood-related fatalities involve vehicles.
- Residents in flooded areas should limit contact with accumulated surface waters, as these waters may be contaminated with untreated sewage, animal waste, decomposing plants and animals, and unknown chemicals from manufacturing plants, transportation activities, and agricultural or lawn applications.
Here's a partial list of the roads closed in Sarasota County.
- Lakewood Rance Blvd from SR 70 to University Parkway
- Pinebrook Rd at Edmundson Rd
- River Rd at Center Rd
- McIntosh Rd south of King Richard
- Beneva Rd south of Legacy Trail
- McIntosh Rd at Bahia Vista St
- Clark Rd at Beneva Rd
- Clark Rd at Vamo Rd
- Beneva Rd between Clark and 41
- Fruitville east of I-75 to Oakford
- Myrtle Ave at Tuttle Ave
- Bee Ridge at Honore Ave
- Center Gate Blvd at Wilkinson Rd
- Swift Rd at Wilkinson Rd
- Proctor Rd at Honore Ave
- Bee Ridge Rd at Center Gate Blvd
- Tuttle Ave at Southgate Circle
- Northgate Blvd
- Siesta Key
- Tuttle Ave at Bahia Vista St
- Proctor Rd at Suncoast Technical School
The City of Bradenton said these roads were closed:
- Riverview Blvd: 19th-26th St. W.
- 51st St W: 9th-18th Ave. W.
- 9th St. W.: 9th-17th Ave. W.
- MLK Ave. W.: 14th-18th St. W.
- Virginia Dr.: Manatee Ave-9th Ave. W.
- Riverside Dr. E.: 2nd-6th St. E. and 9th St. E.-2nd Ave. E.
- Riverfront Blvd. near the skate park
- 27th St. E.: Manatee Ave.-7th Ave. E.
- 21st St. E.: 9th-11th Ave. E.
- 1800-1900 block 2nd Ave. E.
- 1100-1200 block of 19th Ave. W.
- 1800-1900 block of 7th St. E.
- 500-800 block of 18th Ave. W.
- 500-700 block of 26th Ave. W.
- 500 block of 25th Ave. W.
- 2100-2200 of 22nd St. W.
- 1800-2100 block of 20th Ave. W.
- 3rd Ave. E. from 10th St. E. to 10th Street Ct. E.
- Perico Bay entrance
- 300 Pension to Dunworken Lane
- 27th Street East from Oak Street to Ponce De Leon
- 13th Avenue East and 25th Street East
- 1800 to 1900 2nd Avenue East
- 2900 9th Avenue East
- Seminole Drive from 27th Street East to Braden Castle Drive
- 15th Street East and 10th Avenue East
- 13th Avenue East and 14th Street East
- St. George between 18th Street East and 21st Street East
The City of Venice said the following roads are closed due to flooding:
- Harbor Dr. heading to Caspersen Beach
- Golden Beach Blvd. from Everglades to Villas Dr.
- Villas Dr. from Golden Beach Blvd. to Hibiscus, Gardenia, Flamingo drives
- Park Blvd.
- The Esplanade
- Tarpon Center Dr.
- Gene Green Rd.
- Parkdale Dr.
- Pinebrook Rd.
Debby: After the Storm
500 people were rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area after Hurricane Debby.