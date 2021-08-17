3 tropical systems: Grace expected to strengthen as Fred weakens and Henri stays out to sea

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, the storm made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida at 2:15 p.m. CT.

Now, weakened Tropical Depression Fred is currently moving over Alabama and will move north-northeast where it will weaken throughout the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall expected across parts of the southeast and mid-Atlantic.

Grace is once again a tropical storm and is expected to move south of Cuba through the work week then eventually emerge into the Gulf of Mexico where strengthening is possible before landfall in Central Mexico by the weekend.

WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist James Wieland said some models have Grace approaching hurricane strength before it makes landfall along the Mexico coastline late Friday or early Saturday.

Henri (ahn-REE) is also now a tropical storm and will loop around Bermuda through the work week, then push out to sea over the weekend.

Henri will wrap around Bermuda through the workweek and pose no threat to the U.S. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda.

"The forecast just has this looping around," Wieland said. "This isn't gonna do anything for us, either. This will just loop around and stay out in the Atlantic."