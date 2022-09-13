2 tropical waves in Atlantic Ocean; 1 has medium chance of development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida residents and forecasters are keeping an eye on two waves in the Atlantic Ocean.

One has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression by the weekend as it heads toward the Leeward Islands.

Long-range models are unclear whether this will ever be a threat to Florida or the U.S. East Coast, but there is plenty of time to watch it.

The second wave is farther out closer to Africa and only has a slight chance of development.

Although this is the relative peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, there have only been five named storms and two hurricanes so far.

Typically, by this time of the season, there would have already been eight named storms and three hurricanes.

Still, there is a long way to go before the season is over.

Remember, no matter how slow it's been, it only takes one to make a bad season.