Tropical wave moving off Africa

Only a 20% chance of development

Glenn Glazer
5:36 AM, Aug 23, 2018

A tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa.

NHC

A tropical wave will move off the coast of Africa and out into the Atlantic Thursday.

This wave could travel a long way, and end up around Cuba about a week from today.

Computer models don't develop it very much at the moment, which is why the National Hurricane Center has only given it a 20% chance for development.

At this point, the most reliable models have it staying as a little area of showers and thunderstorms.

For now, it does not appear to be any kind of threat.

This is the time of year when we see a lot more tropical waves moving off of the African coast.

