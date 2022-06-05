Tropical Storm Alex is pulling away from SFLO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Newly formed Tropical Storm Alex is now pulling away from South Florida.

We picked up a solid 4-8" of rain across the region, but now we begin to dry out.

The storm is producing a northerly flow for us. This is pushing in drier air.

We could see an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but most stay dry.

Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80's.

We are back to a typical summer pattern to start the week.

Expect mainly afternoon scattered showers and storms with highs near 90.