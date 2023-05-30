Watch Now
Tropical downpours every afternoon/evening for rest of week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of May 30, 2023.
Posted at 5:45 AM, May 30, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and muggy start to Tuesday with partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

Storms will develop late in the evening inland and track east across the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast through the night.

As a mid to upper level low pressure system moves closer from the Gulf waters, it will bring a surge of moisture to the Sunshine State.

Tropical downpours with heavy rain will develop earlier in the afternoon on Wednesday and it will be stormy each afternoon and evening through at least Friday as that low pressure system moves over Florida.

Some storms could become strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 70s.

