Tropical disturbance to increase rain chances across Florida

Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 06:30:45-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, feeling 10 degrees warmer with the humidity. Scattered showers and storms possible through the late afternoon-evening.

Tomorrow-Thursday, a tropical disturbance moves over the state and rain chances increase. Scattered PM showers and storms possible with highs in the low 90s.

Friday, highs in the low 90s with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

For the weekend, high pressure rebuilds. Staying hot and humid. Isolated morning coastal rainfall, followed by scattered afternoon inland showers and storms.

