Tropical Depression could form soon in the Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean. On Wednesday, it is located a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

It is an area of disorganized showers and storms that has a medium chance to organize as it tracks west-northwest into a more conducive environment and over warm sea surface temperatures.

The wave could develop into a tropical depression by Friday or during the weekend near the areas of the Bahamas or Hispaniola.

The Global Forecasting System computer model, also known as the GFS, shows the wave may not organize beyond a depression but regardless of development or not, this disturbance could bring heavier and more widespread rainfall to parts of Florida later in the weekend and early next week.

There is still a lot of uncertainty on how much rain could impact Florida, including our local area. WPTV First Alert meteorologists will continue to bring updates to you so stay tuned to WPTV.

