Triple digit heat, severe storms possible Friday and Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot and humid again this Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will soar into the mid 90s, but the real heat comes with high humidity that's causing feels-like temperatures to reach at least 105 degrees throughout the afternoon.

A heat advisory remains in effect at least through Friday evening for Palm Beach County due to high heat indices.

Storms will develop in the afternoon and last through evening hours. Friday calls for an isolated threat of severe storms, mainly for the Treasure Coast and north into Central Florida and up through the Panhandle.

Expect tropical downpours tracking west to east. Localized flooding is possible, along with gusty winds, lots of lightning, and we can't rule out a funnel cloud or tornado.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The hot 90s will continue through the weekend and for next week. More moisture returns for the weekend, along with isolated severe storms threatening the rest of South Florida and the Treasure Coast on Saturday.

Your Father's Day forecast has changed a bit because rain chances are increasing by Sunday. There could be showers and storms early in the morning on Sunday, then again in the late afternoon and evening.

Rain chances drop by Monday, but not completely, as Saharan dust sweeps into the area and brings hot, hazy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, there is a tropical wave that is near the west coast of Africa and south of the Cabo Verde Islands that could form into a tropical depression by mid-week.