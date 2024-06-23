Tracking more rain in the weekend forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, while not a washout, anticipate scattered showers in the morning and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see a shower or storm, but most along the coastline can expect precipitation.

Temperatures will be warm, ranging from the middle to upper 80s, accompanied by cloudy skies. Please be cautious in the waters today as we have a moderate rip current risk and the threat of thunderstorms.

As we move into the work week, rain chances will persist with temperatures expected to range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A significant amount of tropical moisture will remain in place throughout the week, enhancing the likelihood of daily afternoon storm development.

In the tropics, there is one area of concern currently located in the Gulf of Mexico with a moderate chance of development. However, it is not likely to become the next named storm and is not expected to impact Florida.

