Tons of Sunday sunshine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure spread out from the Gulf of Mexico to the western Atlantic will keep it dry with mild days and cool nights through the early portion of the week.

Dry north winds will keep the fire danger elevated today so everyone needs to be careful with any stray sparks, outdoor burning, and backyard barbecues and keep water nearby as fires could spread rapidly.

Sunshine will dominate our skies today with those winds at 10-20 mph and gusty at times before settling back to calm overnight as the center of the high sits right over us.

Dry weather with a warming trend will carry us into the new work week with any rain chances holding off until around Friday.

It looks like this final week of March will be pleasant with no big storms on the horizon although we could certainly use some rain as the annual deficit continues to increase.

West Palm Beach is over 2" below normal for the year so far and Vero Beach is over 4" below normal.

TODAY: Sunny, very breezy, mild. Elevated fire danger. High: Upper 70s Winds: North 10-20 (higher gusts)

TONIGHT: Clear, calm, rather cool. Low: Mid 50s Wind: Calm/Light

TOMORROW: Continued sunny, mild. High: Near 80 Wind: NE 5-10

