Toasty Tuesday, then even hotter Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mid to upper 80s on Tuesday afternoon, then jumping to near 90 degrees by Wednesday.

A gusty and warm southwest wind is expected by Wednesday afternoon. Then showers and storms possible during the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A few showers left over early Thursday, then clearing to more sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Morning lows plummeting to the 50s by Friday morning and highs in the mid 70s for the end of the week.

Nice and dry weather continues through the weekend.