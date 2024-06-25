WHAT TO EXPECT: Here's when the rain will pick up today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A calm start to your Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warming up quickly to 90 by the afternoon.

Stay weather aware this afternoon and into the evening as we do have the threat of seeing heavy rainfall and potentially strong storms.

Rain chances increase near 2 p.m. this afternoon. We will keep a close eye on your radar through 9 p.m. tonight.

wptv

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The rest of the week will feature decent storm chances.

We have a lot of tropical moisture in our atmosphere. High temperatures will stay close to normal, in the upper 80s to low 90s each day.

Wednesday looks to be the rainiest day, as it will feature the most tropical moisture compared to any other day this week.

In the tropics, we have one area of interest that is currently east of the Leeward Islands. This has a small chance of seeing any development within the next two to seven days. We will keep a close eye on this low-pressure system as it heads toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico by the weekend.