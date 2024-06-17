This tropical wave could bring more stormy weather to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An area of disturbed weather in the southwest Atlantic Ocean, east of Florida, could bring showers and storms to South Florida later this week and into next weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 30% chance of tropical development over the next seven days.

"It has a very minimal chance of seeing any formation, but it does get close to us," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Frances Peyton said. "And this tropical wave will bring us a lot of energy. We'll definitely notice it over the weekend."

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday will be a quiet day across South Florida. It'll be a windy afternoon with an easterly wind flow. We'll see partly sunny skies with temperatures near 90°. But not much rainfall around today.

Better rain chances on Tuesday through Thursday. Showers and few storms will be scattered and we are not expecting any severe weather over the next few days. Winds remain strong through Friday.

For Thursday and Friday, we'll be watching that tropical wave approach the northern part of the state.

The next surge of tropical moisture comes this weekend, which will bring another chance of showers and storms across South Florida.

"This weekend, it's gonna feel tropical," Peyton said. "Highs near 90. But it's going to be so humid and stormy."

WPTV

Otherwise, we're also looking at the Bay of Campeche, where there's a high chance that an area of unsettled weather will become a tropical cyclone. That will head into Mexico and will not impact us in South Florida.