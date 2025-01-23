This is how the roads fared during a drive from South Fla. up to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WPTV traveled to the northern part of Florida to Jacksonville to give those considering travel a snapshot of what roads look like along the state's east coast.

WPTV Reporter Tyler Hatfield stopped at a gas station in Daytona Beach and spoke to Gary Pierce who is heading up to Jacksonville on his way back home to North Carolina.

WATCH: What the roads look like from South Florida up to icy Jacksonville

"We’ve been gone for three weeks, and we’ve worn t-shirt and shorts one day,” said Pierce.

Pierce said he’s been tracking the storm and will stay the night in Jacksonville to wait the weather out.

At the second stop, a rest station off I-95, WPTV spoke to Ashley Vandeimen whose final destination is Charleston, South Carolina.

WATCH: Driver in Jacksonville worries about black ice

“I don’t know if I’m going to make it,” Vandeimen said. “I’m going to try and go as far as I can."

Vandeimen is from Nebraska, and while she's used to ice and snow, she isn't sure about fellow drivers.

“I’m worried about others who don’t know how to drive in it,” Vandeimen said. “But I’m going to be cautious and watch how I’m driving.”

Roads were messy this morning in Jacksonville, with bridges, like the Main Street, Hughes and Matthews, briefly closed due to slick conditions.

Residents saw a little more snow and ice blanketing roads and yards near the Florida-Georgia line.

While roads heading north and south seem to be in good shape for now, temperatures are expected to drop later Wednesday night.

If drivers are coming back down south or driving north Wednesday night or into Thursday morning—they should be cautious of any black ice that could cover the roadways overnight.