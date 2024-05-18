Third day of record heat forecasted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another day of experiencing record breaking heat this afternoon. This will be the third day in a row of seeing high temperatures in the middle 90s.

We have the chance of seeing scattered storms fire up mainly east of the Florida Turnpike after 3 PM.

We will keep a close eye on the radar through 8 PM tonight. The coastline is under a Marginal, Level 1, threat for severe weather today.

Some of the storms will be strong to severe. Our greatest concerns will be damaging winds, hail and a possible tornado.

The weekend heat continues into Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Heat indices still will be merciless in the triple digits. There is the chance of storms Sunday afternoon.

We are tracking a cold front that will sweep across the area on Monday. Temperatures will still be hot in the lower 90s and the chance of afternoon storms does exist.

Temperatures will slightly cool to the upper 80s for the middle of next week and slim rain chances.