The storms were strong this morning, and they're not done

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of July 19, 2024.
rain.png
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jul 19, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday will be steamy and stormy across South Florida.

A heat advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County and points south. During the prime time heating, it will feel like 105° or higher. As a result, you should take it easy during the mid afternoon.

temps.png

Otherwise, showers on Friday will become more new numerous around lunchtime.

Starting in our western suburbs, we'll have some showers and storms around. Eventually, everything moves farther inland as the afternoon progresses.

rain.png

This will be very similar for Saturday's weather pattern, too.

By Sunday, Saharan dust will overspread the region, creating a hazy sky. And this will dry things out as well. So rainfall will be more limited as we head into Sunday.

Poster image.jpg

By Monday, however, a tropical wave will approach the region, and that should bring us a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

However, we'll still have the Saharan dust in place. So there will be a battle between the tropical moisture and the Saharan dust. Otherwise, we're partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

