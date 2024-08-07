The Heat Is On!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A heat advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area! Daytime highs today will climb into the middle 90s today. Close to the record highs. With the humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110° during peak heating. So take it easy across South Florida! We could pick up a late day storm. But for the most part, it will be a dry day. We have drier air working its way into the region, coming in on the south side of Tropical Storm Debby. Rain chances tomorrow still on the lower end. Temperatures are just a smidge cooler. As we head towards the weekend, rain chances increase up to about a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s.

