The heat goes on

Posted at 5:55 AM, Jul 25, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mainly dry and hot! . We will have ample Sunshine with daytime highs climbing into the lower 90s. Feeling like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity. However, not much rain around today. A combination of dry air and high pressure will suppress rainfall today and Friday as well. As we head into the weekend, tropical moisture starts to increase. Plus we'll be watching an area of low pressure in upper levels of the atmosphere. This could bring us another round of showers and storms as we head into Saturday and Sunday. With a better chance towards the tail end of the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

