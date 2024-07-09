The heat continues, but storms and dust battle it out

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat continues for parts of South Florida! Once again, we have a Heat Advisory in effect for Palm Beach County. With the heat and the humidity, it could feel like 105° or higher. Otherwise, for today, we will see a mix of sun and clouds. We have an area of disturbed weather over the Bahamas. That's going to move across the state as the day goes on. And it could trigger some late day showers and thunderstorms. However we also have Saharan dust in place. So the skies will be hazy. And the dust tends to dry out the atmosphere. So as a result, the afternoon storms will be battling that drier air. So, any storm that does form, will be scattered about. However, they could produce some very heavy downpours and some gusty winds too. The Saharan dust does stick around for a couple of days. So the sea breezes and the afternoon thunderstorms again will be battling the dust. As we head into the weekend though, the dust does push away, so we will return to a typical summertime pattern. Highs will be mainly in the low 90's.

