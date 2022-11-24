Thanksgiving forecast provides plenty of warmth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Happy Thanksgiving!

Expect quiet but warm weather for Thanksgiving and over the next few days. Highs will be in the lower-to-middle 80s. The average for this time of year is 79.

Highs will be running above average through Sunday. Winds will be to the east-southeast, bringing in the warm and muggy weather.

While we could see a spotty shower around, not much rain is in the forecast. Generally, 10-20% chance of rain.

The weekend is quite warm, with highs around 85. The record on Saturday is 87. So, we will be close.

A front will approach the area over the weekend, but it doesn't move through, so the warm weather will continue through the extended forecast.