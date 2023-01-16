Watch Now
Temperatures to warm up following cold weekend

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Jan. 16, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 16, 2023.jpg
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 08:47:32-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Despite the cold morning, the warming pattern begins on Monday. Afternoon highs will top between the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday night's low temperatures will only fall to the 40s and 50s. Quite the warm-up compared to the weekend.

Even warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday. Afternoon highs will bounce back to normal for this time of year, so mid 70s by middle of Tuesday.

Then upper 70s on Wednesday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will hit to 80s by Thursday.

A mainly dry pattern continues through the end of week with only a slight chance for a shower or two on Friday and through the weekend.

Our next cold front is more than a week away.

