Temperatures to plunge Friday evening, making for cold weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warmer morning with Friday lows in the 60s, then warming up fast into the upper 70s before the cold front arrives to the area.

Scattered showers are expected to arrive by late morning in the Treasure Coast, then move south into Palm Beach County through the early afternoon.

Friday's high temperatures will happen earlier in the day, because once the front passes through the afternoon, then the big dip in temperatures begins.

Temperatures will tumble into the 60s and 50s Friday night, then the mid and upper 40s by Saturday morning with a possible wind chill in the low 40s.

Brisk winds will continue throughout the day on Saturday with winds from the northwest gusting 25 miles per hour.

A sunny Saturday is in store with chilly highs in the upper 50s or low 60s across the area.

Not as windy on Sunday, but still a chilly morning with lows in the 40s, then a little warmer in the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Temperatures will moderate back to normal by Monday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Mainly dry and sunny conditions for the rest of next week.