Tuesday temperatures near 90

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Good morning! It will be a fairly mild start to your Tuesday with clear skies and a touch of muggy.

Temperatures return to feeling hot in the afternoon. High temperatures will near 90 for most locations under sunshine. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower further inland this evening. Most see another hot and dry day in South Florida.

Thankfully the rest of the week features decent rain chances each afternoon.

Wednesday will still be isolated storm chances as a high pressure system starts to shift away from us.

A cold front begins to sink southward and parks itself near the panhandle. This will create an unstable environment leading to better storm chances in the afternoons.

Thursday and Friday will be the most active days featuring scattered showers and storms sparking in the afternoons.

Temperatures will not be pleasant, which will add some fuel to these storms. Highs return to the lower and middle 90s by Thursday. Highs remain in the 90s over this upcoming weekend with isolated storm chances.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall totals will range from 0.5" to an inch possible. This is desperately needed as we are still so dry on the drought monitor.