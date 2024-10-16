FORECAST: The changes this cold front will bring to your weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front marches south across the Sunshine State on Wednesday and will sweep south of the Palm Beaches by Wednesday evening.

Expect increasing clouds and stray showers with the front, plus increasing winds.

A cool breeze for Thursday with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s or low 80s.

Winds will turn from the north to northeasterly later on Thursday and it will be gusty, up to 30 mph. Those brisk northeast winds may bring back a few showers Thursday evening. Coastal waters will be bumpy with those gusty winds.

Also, the Hunter's Full Supermoon happens Thursday night, and this will bring back King Tides starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect, so expect tidal flooding in low lying areas along the coast. Beach erosion is also possible.

Rain chances will slowly rise to about 40% by Friday and more showers are expected through the weekend. Temperatures will rebound to the mid 80 by Friday.

In the tropics, the disturbance Invest 94L in the central tropical Atlantic will arrive in the eastern Caribbean by late this week.

This area may get better organized, but that window of organization is short. The cold front that passes through South Florida on Wednesday is forecast to remain over the Gulf Stream and Cuba, and this could help keep the disturbance away from Florida.

The Caribbean should continue to monitor its progress.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea has a small chance for development and will impact Central America during the next few days.