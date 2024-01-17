Sweater weather Wednesday with brisk, cool winds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunnier and cooler temperatures this Wednesday with a brisk north wind. Sweaters are highly recommended for today.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s, then lows dropping into the 50s by Thursday morning.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 17, 2024.

Clouds creep back into our area as moisture increases again on Thursday.

Showers and a few storms possible later in the day on Thursday and possibly on Friday. This is ahead of the next cold front, so temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s and low 80s again by Friday afternoon.

The cold front passes through Friday late night or by Saturday early morning, then clouds will remain in place with a strong push of cold air. This will drive down temperatures to the 50s and 60s for highs Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will dip to the 40s for some areas Saturday night. It's going to be a Florida-style wintry weekend!