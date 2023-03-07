Sunny Tuesday, then a couple of fronts coming

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday will be very warm. Temperatures are kicking off in the mild low 70s this morning. Watch out for areas fog throughout the morning with a passing light shower.

Then a mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s in the Palm Beaches and the low 80s in the Treasure Coast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A weak cool front is expected to pass through by mid-week, which will bring less humid and breezy conditions later on Wednesday and lasting through Thursday. This will drop afternoon temperatures to the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

The forecast stays dry through the end of the week. Another cold front is expected to pass the area on Saturday that will bring the chance for spotty showers Saturday afternoon and a slight cooldown by Sunday.

Morning temperatures on Sunday will be cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s with upper 70s for highs on Sunday.

A friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time happens this Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m. So remember to push clocks one hour forward Saturday night before bed.

Looking ahead, another cold front for the following week could bring much-needed showers back to the forecast with a bigger push of cold air.