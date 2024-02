WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another chilly start to the day Thursday. High temperatures this afternoon will top the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

More clouds for Friday, but rain chances are forecast to remain very low through Saturday.

Warmer temperatures this weekend, in the upper 70s. The possibility of strong storms are in the forecast for Sunday.

Scattered showers and/or storms again for Monday and Tuesday.