Sunny skies rest of week and warming up slightly

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 17, 2024.
Posted at 5:48 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 05:48:30-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another beautiful and seasonal day here in town with temperatures in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

A touch breezy at times from the east-southeast similar to yesterday. A few clouds tonight and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Temperatures warming up the rest of the week, but thankfully remaining dry due to a high pressure system.

In the mid 80s by Thursday under plenty of sunshine.

Friday, mid and upper 80s and a slight increase in humidity.

Overall, the weekend will still be mild. Isolated rain chances along the coast, but nothing wild. Temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. I wouldn't rule out hitting 90 degrees farther inland. It will turn a bit muggy, but nothing oppressive like we are used to seeing in Florida summers.

Monday, a cold front approaches very late. A few isolated showers are expected late Monday and into Tuesday. There is a slight possibility of an isolated storm, but this will be mainly a few showers between Monday and Tuesday.

We don't have anything on our drought monitor, but the rain would be helpful with the brush fires and washing away the pollen.

