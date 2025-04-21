Sunshine continues across South Florida, but it will be very dry

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: Small Craft caution, High risk for rip currents.

Sunny, dry weather continues this week across South Florida. High temps will be in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Rain chances remain slim.

Monday expect mostly sunny skies, highs in the low-mid 80s and a nice easterly breeze blowing. Slim rain chances.

Monday night fair skies with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday-Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies, not as breezy with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70.

Thursday-Friday the wind will pick up to breezy conditions again. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with just a slight chance for a quick shower. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

For the weekend, rain chances increase a bit as moisture increases. Otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.