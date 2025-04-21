Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunshine continues across South Florida, but it will be very dry

7 Day AM.png
JC_GRAF fronts.png
JW Graph 7 day humidity trend AM.png
Rain Chance with Colors AM Right.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: Small Craft caution, High risk for rip currents.

Sunny, dry weather continues this week across South Florida. High temps will be in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Rain chances remain slim.

Monday expect mostly sunny skies, highs in the low-mid 80s and a nice easterly breeze blowing. Slim rain chances.

Monday night fair skies with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday-Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies, not as breezy with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70.

Thursday-Friday the wind will pick up to breezy conditions again. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with just a slight chance for a quick shower. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, rain chances increase a bit as moisture increases. Otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Easter weekend windchop

James Wieland