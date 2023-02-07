Watch Now
Sunny and windy Tuesday ahead of weekend cooldown

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Feb. 7, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 7, 2023.png
Posted at 5:45 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 05:45:48-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly sunny and windy this Tuesday. Afternoon highs will top the mid and upper 70s with east winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Warmer by Wednesday with highs in the low 80s, starting then and lasting through Friday.

Breezy easterly winds expected through mid-week, along with mainly dry pattern up through Thursday.

A slight chance for isolated showers is in the forecast on Friday before the next front arrives early Saturday morning.

Then a cooldown comes in for the weekend behind that front starting on Saturday. The front will produce scattered showers for the early part of Saturday as it moves through the area.

Then temperatures will dip to the low 70s for Saturday's highs in the Palm Beaches and upper 60s for the Treasure Coast. The temperatures tumble to the chilly 50s and even 40s by Sunday morning.

Highs in the low 70s once again for Sunday.

