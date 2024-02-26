Watch Now
Sunny and warm weather this week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Feb. 26, 2024.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 05:51:37-05
After a chilly start Monday, the afternoon will warm up to high temperatures in the mid 70s.

The warming trend continues for the rest of the week. At the same time, there are little to no rain chances, at least through mid-week, thanks to a strong high pressure system over Florida.

Very warm by Wednesday with highs hitting 80 degrees and feeling more humid.

A weak cool front comes in by Thursday morning, but stalls just south of the Palm Beaches. This means the breeze will be out of the east and some Atlantic moisture will bring a few passing showers on Thursday.

For now, rain chances are still between 20% to 30% as the showers may be isolated in coverage on Thursday.
